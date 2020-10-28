Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

The superintendent of the Franklin County School District said many in the schools are grieving the loss of a 6-year-old child who was reportedly killed in a Tuesday night shooting near Roxie which injured a woman.

The child was a lower elementary school student in the Franklin County School District, said Chris Kent, superintendent of Franklin County schools. District officials are not releasing the child’s identity at this time.

“The loss of our student was related to a shooting last night,” Kent said. “He was a student at our lower elementary school here and we are grieving. … There are a lot of details that are not known so I don’t want to speak too much about it. It affects multiple families withing our community and teachers and staff who were with this child just yesterday. It is tough on us to deal with (the loss.)”

Kent asked for prayers for those impacted by the shooting death of one of the district’s students in a social media post Wednesday morning.

“The Franklin County School District is grieving the loss of one of our Elementary students last night,” Kent wrote. “Please be in prayer for all the families involved in this tragedy. And please pray for all of our staff and students that are affected by this.”

WLBT news of Jackson is reporting that a 6-year-old child was killed in a shooting near Roxie in Franklin County at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, citing Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindall.

“The shooting happened on White Apple Road around 8:30 p.m.,” WLBT reports. “Deputies say a 46-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay. Both victims are of the same family. The child’s identity has not been released at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.”

A person who answered the telephone at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon would not confirm or deny the reports and said Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindall was not available for comment.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story when more information is available.