NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Barbara Barnes Robinson, 68, of New Orleans, LA, who died Friday, October 23, 2020, in New Orleans will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Natchez Bluffs (South Broadway Oaks).

Barbara was born February 24, 1952 in Natchez, the daughter of Ora Lee Bernard Barnes and Peter Banks, Sr. She was a retired scale operator with Silocaf of New Orleans, LA an of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Veronica #8-Order of the Eastern Star (N.O., LA), Madrona Tavern Pool Team (Seattle, WA). Barbara loved to sew clothing, bake cakes, pies, teacakes, make praline candy and cook for others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles Edward Myles, Levi Myles and sister Marylyn Barnes.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: three sons: Jimmy Jerome Barnes, Roger Lee Barnes (Karen) and Terell Robinson; three brothers: Earnest Myles (Brenda), Robert Myles (Jeanette) and Leroy Myles (Theresa); three sisters: Doris McLean, Gloria Brooks (Don) and Anna Laura Wilson; three granddaughters: Arielle Marie Barnes, Grace Betsyanna Robinson and Cherelle Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

