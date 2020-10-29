Oct. 9, 1979 – Oct. 16, 2020

VIDALIA — A celebration of life for Brock Ellis Freeman will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Vidalia Recreational Center, located on Alabama St., Vidalia, La.

Brock was born in Natchez on October 9, 1979 and passed away at his home in Starks, La. on October 16, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Brenda Freeman and Bennie Freeman (BJ).

He is survived by his brother, Bennie Freeman, fiancée, Nora Oden, and God-children, Jasmine O’Connor and Hailey Oliver, as well as many, many cherished friends.