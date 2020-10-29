Our thanks go out to election workers

Adams County election workers will receive an extra $100 in hazard pay for working this year’s election, which is Tuesday.

On that day, people will go to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. President, U.S. Senator, U.S. House of Representatives Third District and three ballot measures, including a new state flag, a change to an election procedure and whether to allow medical marijuana.

This year’s election is unprecedented like many things in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already, absentee and early voting turnout throughout the nation is exceeding past records, not only because of the pandemic but also due to a high interest in the races, including for U.S. President.

Nonetheless, on Election Day local precinct workers will have to contend with anticipated large numbers of voters also while operating under COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and sanitizing.

Working the polls this year is a tall order and the workers well deserve the extra hazard pay, which will be funded through CARES Act, federal pandemic relief funds.

The hazard pay is the least taxpayers can do to help the people who are putting their lives on the line to help make our democracy work this Election Day.

Thank you, election workers!