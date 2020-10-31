March 2, 1931 – Oct. 28, 2020

Vyriee Sandidge Creel died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at The Columns Community Care Center in Jonesville, La.

The family will receive friends at New Ouachita Baptist Church in Enterprise, La., on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from noon until service time at 2 p.m. with Bro. James King officiating. Interment will follow at Old Catahoula Cemetery in Enterprise, La., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Jonesville, La.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Catahoula Church Cemetery fund.