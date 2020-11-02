COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

Cathedral School is asking that all of its sixth- and ninth- through 12th-grade students quarantine for a two-week period after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

In a message to Cathedral families, school officials said multiple positive COVID cases have been reported in the sixth grade and at the high school.

In a message to families, officials said all of the students who tested positive were on the campus last week.

Parents of sixth-grade and ninth-12th grade students are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible if they are at school today.

“With extreme caution, we are going to push all students in grade 6 and 9th through 12th to virtual for a two-week quarantine, Nov. 3 through Nov. 13. This will help stop the spread any further and allow everyone to start fresh back to school on Nov. 16,” read a message from school officials Norm Yvon, Kimberly Burkley and Robin Branton.

No sports will be played during the quarantine period, Cathedral officials said. Cathedral High’s football record to date is 10 and 1 and the team advanced on Friday to the second round of MAIS class 4A playoffs. The team was scheduled to play at Winston Academy on Friday night.