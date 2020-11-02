November 2, 2020

  • 59°

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

By Jan Griffey

Published 10:01 am Monday, November 2, 2020

Cathedral School is asking that all of its sixth- and ninth- through 12th-grade students quarantine for a two-week period after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

In a message to Cathedral families, school officials said multiple positive COVID cases have been reported in the sixth grade and at the high school.

In a message to families, officials said all of the students who tested positive were on the campus last week.

Parents of sixth-grade and ninth-12th grade students are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible if they are at school today.

“With extreme caution, we are going to push all students in grade 6 and 9th through 12th to virtual for a two-week quarantine, Nov. 3 through Nov. 13. This will help stop the spread any further and allow everyone to start fresh back to school on Nov. 16,” read a message from school officials Norm Yvon, Kimberly Burkley and Robin Branton.

No sports will be played during the quarantine period, Cathedral officials said.  Cathedral High’s football record to date is 10 and 1 and the team advanced on Friday to the second round of MAIS class 4A playoffs. The team was scheduled to play at Winston Academy on Friday night.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers

News

Trick-or-treat in Natchez is Oct. 31

News

Week 12 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Missing teen safely recovered

News

Ferriday man sentenced to three life sentences plus 30 years for triple murder, aggravated burglary

News

Sale of Margaret Martin progresses

News

Only a Drill: Emergency responders conduct training drill

News

City investigating businesses near Cathedral School as possible nuisances

News

One staff member at Ferriday Lower Elementary test positive for COVID-19

News

Facemasks to be distributed to Adams County residents Saturday

News

Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

News

SPLC files complaint against Adams County Correctional Facility, ICE, alleging inmate abuse

News

Poll workers to get hazard pay

News

Breast cancer survivor credits mammography

News

Mammorgraphy can be difference in life and death

News

Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet Friday downtown

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing

News

Natchez should see little more than rain from Zeta

News

Adams County resident died Friday with COVID-19

News

State reports largest number of new COIVD-19 cases since July