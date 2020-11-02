November 2, 2020

  • 43°

Mississippi’s Thomas airlifted to hospital after injury

By The Associated Press

Published 9:51 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi freshman Damarcus Thomas was cleared for release after being airlifted to a Memphis hospital Monday following a practice injury.

“Damarcus is doing well,” said Pat Jernigan, the Ole Miss assistant athletic director for sports medicine. “All of his medical tests came back normal, and he is being released from the hospital.

“Our physicians will be following up with him in the coming days for further evaluation.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier that Thomas initially didn’t have “any feeling in his entire body.”

Kiffin said Thomas’ family was called from the practice field. The freshman tight end from Whatley, Alabama, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis Regional Hospital.

Kiffin didn’t specify how the injury occurred but said that Thomas took a hit. He said he hadn’t been around that kind of injury situation personally.

“They keep touching him, do you feel this, do you feel that? And he keeps saying no,” the coach said. “And you’re thinking about your own kid. I don’t know.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen something where I just called (son) Knox’s mom and said I could care less whether he ever plays football after seeing that.”

Thomas had played in the past five games for Ole Miss but had not recorded a stat.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers

News

Trick-or-treat in Natchez is Oct. 31

News

Week 12 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Missing teen safely recovered

News

Ferriday man sentenced to three life sentences plus 30 years for triple murder, aggravated burglary

News

Sale of Margaret Martin progresses

News

Only a Drill: Emergency responders conduct training drill

News

City investigating businesses near Cathedral School as possible nuisances

News

One staff member at Ferriday Lower Elementary test positive for COVID-19

News

Facemasks to be distributed to Adams County residents Saturday

News

Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

News

SPLC files complaint against Adams County Correctional Facility, ICE, alleging inmate abuse

News

Poll workers to get hazard pay

News

Breast cancer survivor credits mammography

News

Mammorgraphy can be difference in life and death

News

Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet Friday downtown

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing