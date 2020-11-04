Courthouse records: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Adams County

Oct. 23-29

Civil suits:

Estate of Elmer Howard Dixon.

Estate of Thomas Archer Borum.

Conservatorship of Wade W. Craig.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Hank Colton Smith, 24, Jena, La. to Christal M’Lynn Tiner, 23, Jena, La.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 21-28

Karen D. Ainsworth to Rayford Ainsworth, lots 37 and 38 Westside Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Casey Hughes to 214 South Pearl, LLC, land beginning at the point where the westerly line of South Pearl Street is intersected by the northerly line of Washington Street.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Susan Boyd, lot 47 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Davis Beard Walton to Doris Ann Benoist, lot 1 (.202 acres, more or less), on plat of resubdivision of lots 1 through 6 (inclusive), Block 1, Buena Vista Heights Subdivision.

Richard R. McKinney and Michaely Janae McKinney to Marvin Griffin and Georgia N. Griffin, lot 13 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Peyton C. Cavin and Melissa Kathryn Jones to Stuart M. Helfin and Stacey C. Heflin, lot 2A of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Hardware Management Company, a/k/a Hardware Management Company, LLC to Lesley Gaines, lot 12 of The Meadows.

Angela D. Gardner to Darskey McMorris, lot 1 Highland Heights Subdivision.

H Cubed Holdings, LLC to First National Acceptance Company, lot 4 Foresite Subdivision.

Sandpiper, LLC by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Callye Rayne Hayles, lot 70 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Casey Hughes to Wilmer H. Rogers and Linda M. Shehan, lot 2 of the division of Carson Lands, southerly side of Orleans Street.

Dave H. Kimbro and Deanna L. Kimbro to Jo Ann Hope Harmon, lot 19 Village Green I.

Mortgages:

Oct. 21-28

David Green and Diane Bernard Green to USAA Federal Savings Bank, lot 23 Audubon Heights Subdivision.

Glenn A. Swaggart and Clarissa Swaggart to United Mississippi Bank, a 5.86 acre portion of lot C-5 East Clifford Plantation.

Pamela Sue Price to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 10 Brookfield Subdivision.

Marvin Griffin and Georgia N. Griffin to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 13 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Julian T. Massey III and Gwendolyn D. Massey to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 14 of Subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Travis Patten to United Wholesale Mortgage, lot 49 Brookfield Subdivision.

George Dixon to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 89 Brookfield Subdivision.

William Lee Hash, Jamison Leigh Stewart Hash, and James Arthur Stewart a/k/a James A. Stewart to United Mississippi Bank, lot 43 Greenfield Subdivision.

Aaron L. Wesley to United Mississippi Bank, lot 52 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Oct. 29:

Florence Bacon v. Ashley Bennett.

Dayna Terrell v. Mandi Earnest.

Abdulla Ahmed v. Revea R. Hunt.

LVNV Funding v. Barbara Rodiriguez.

LVNV Funding v. Victor Harris.

United Mississippi Bank v. Clevana J. Lewis.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 23-29

Civil suits:

Debra Kelly v. Kenneth D. Pugh.

State of Louisiana v. Kenneth D. Pugh.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Company v. Cody White.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Blue Sage Services, LLC.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Jena v. Linda Smith a/ka/ Linda F. Smith a/k/a Linda Faye Brown Smith.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Jena v. Henry Smith.

Cyndie Dillon v. Rozie Knight.

James Dillon v. Rozie Knight.

Paul Dillon v. Rozie Knight.

James Dillon v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Kawanzaa Brown v. Advance America Cash Advance Centers.

Kawanzaa Brown v. Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Accelerated Inventory Management v. Sandy Roberts.

Accelerated Inventory Management v. Sandy Netherland.

Discover Bank v. Charles S. Jordan.

Tony Converse v. Brandy N. McReynolds.

Tony Converse v. Safeco Insurance Company of Oregon.

Tony Converse v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Succession of Ray Darnell Bruins.

Velvet Lee Woods v. Charles Nix Jr.

Roquanta Green v. Kearson Robertson.

State of Louisiana v. Kearson Robertson.

Canon Financial Services, Inc. v. Rabb Contracting Company, LLC.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Mary Evans a/k/a Mary James Evans.

United Mississippi Bank v. Ali M. Abdulla.

United Mississippi Bank v. Ebtisam M. Mohsen.

United Mississippi Bank v. Ali M. Abdulla.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jessica L. Henry a/k/a Jessica Henry.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Lean Geter a/k/a Lena Cornwell Geter.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Margaret Jolly.

Divorces:

Jeannie Marie Beach v. Edwin Drue Beach Jr.

Danielle Beard Taylor v. Jason Lee Taylor.

Marriage license applications:

Albert Levon Buckles, 57, Natchez, Miss. to Charlene Buckles, 57, Ridgecrest.

London Calvin Hardy II, 23, Jonesville, La. to Brianna Alexis McLendon, 26, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Barrett Lancaster Young to Winnie Jones Jordan, lot 3 of Otta Lancaster Property.

John Erick Myers and Susan Bowling Myers to Leo Edward Daniel Jr. and Marsha Gladrow Daniel, lot 13 Panola Cove Development Tract 1.

Kary Michael Hammett and Barbara Kay Walker Hammett to Michael S. Summer and Barbara A. Summer, lot 12 Black River Lake Patsy Brown Road Lots Subdivision.

Successions of Mariolyn Smythe Britt and Robert Segrest Britt to Charles Edward Cain and Linda Reinninger Cain, lot 27 North Taconey Subdivision.

Levandia Carl Jordan Sr. and Rosetta Wiley Jordan to Hattie T. Bethly, lot 62 Bingham-McClure Addition.

Kee Doo Holdings, LLC to Jeffrey Godchaux and Tonya Godchaux, lot B-3, Subdivision of lot B, portion of Warnicut Plantation.

Mortgages:

Elgin W. Bilbo and Paula C. Bilbo to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 5 Venice Estates Subdivision.

Kayla Rehms and Garrett Rehms to United Wholesale Mortgage, a portion of Vidalia Plantation.

Leo Edward Daniel Jr. and Marsha Gladrow Daniel to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 13 Panola Cove Development Tract 1.

Michael S. Summer and Barbara A. Summer to Colfax Banking Company, lot 12 Black River Lake Pasty Brown Road Lots Subdivision.

John T. Smith and Jennifer Prather Smith to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, lot 5 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Scotty Artilus McCommons and Crystal Leann McCommons to United Mississippi Bank, a 3.49 acre tract, lots 12 and 13 Windemere Plantation.