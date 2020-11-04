November 4, 2020

Thanks for K-9 donations; now on to next phase

By Letters to the Editor

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

I want to thank each and every one of you that gave to help Toon, our K-9 officer, obtain a protective vest. After speaking with Chief Armstrong, the process of fitting and ordering the vest for Toon is in motion.

It is with a grateful, and happy heart we say the goal has been met through online donations and those dropped off at the police station.

Thank you, thank you! 

We can now set our sights on the next project that was mentioned when we reached our goal — getting a better vehicle.

If you did not get a chance to donate, there is still an opportunity to help.

In order to ride safely, Toon needs more room. The back of the car he is currently in is so small that Toon is injuring his head and tail in the kennel. Let’s not let this happen to our Toon! 

After researching K-9 units, SUVs are retrofitted to handle the various needs of the K-9.

SUVs are quite common as K-9 units as you may have seen with other departments. These vehicles can also be cooler in the summer.

Therefore, I am asking once again to open your hearts. Any amount is helpful and appreciated. You may go to the GoFundMe account “K-9 Vest for Officer Toon- New K-9 Vehicle Needed” or drop of your donation at the Natchez Police Department at 233 Devereux Drive, Natchez. Again, thank you to all that donated in the past and those that will donate in the future for our Toon.

Tricia Dawson,

Natchez resident

