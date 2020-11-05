FAYETTE — Graveside services for Barbara Jean O’Neal, 78, who died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence, will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Charles Jones officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.