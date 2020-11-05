Dec. 9, 1963 – Oct. 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Claudia Mae Jones, 56, of Natchez, who died Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Claudia Mae was born December 9, 1963 in Natchez, the daughter of Claudine Blanton Jones and Albert Jones. She enjoyed spending time with family, working puzzles and playing cards.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Claudia Campbell; two brothers: Albert Jones, Jr. and George Jones and grandson Makailuis Johnson.

Claudia Mae leaves to cherish her memory a special friend Shawn White; one son Kelvin Jones; four daughters: Carolyn Green, Josephine Bailey, Mary Jones and Cassandra Jones; five brothers: Ronnie Jones, Howard Jones (Linda), Tyrone Jones, Larry Jones and Charles Jones; three sisters: Velma Robinson (Moses), Rose Wimley, Laura Thomas (Lee); 23 grandchildren including special granddaughter Gabrielle Jones, 2 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

