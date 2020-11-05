November 5, 2020

  • 73°

Clifton Randall Brumfield

By Staff Reports

Published 4:20 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — A Memorial service for Clifton Randall Brumfield, Jr., 71 of Natchez, will be held at Byrds Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County, MS on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Clifton Randall Brumfield, Jr. was born on Sunday, January 2, 1949 in Natchez, and passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. Mr. Clifton was a graduate of Delta State University where he earned a Track and Field scholarship, and also honored our country by serving in the Army National Guard. He was a natural competitor and enjoyed playing golf and bowling in his spare time. He imparted his love for sports and competition to many over the years, serving as a long time softball coach and track coach at Cathedral High School. Mr. Clifton was loved by many, and will be greatly missed to those he leaves behind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Randall Brumfield Sr. and Itasca Holland Brumfield.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two loving children: son, Clifton Randall Brumfield III of Natchez, and daughter, Kristina Brumfield of New Orleans, La. To leave an online condolence visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Mississippi reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

News

Adams County election workers still processing affidavit ballots Thursday

News

Mississippi’s new magnolia flag starting to fly after vote

News

Adams County election workers still counting absentee, affidavit ballots Wednesday afternoon

News

Natchez Open Golf Championship is this weekend at Duncan Park Golf Course

Cathedral sports

Cathedral’s winning season ends with COVID-19 forfeit

News

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

News

Mississippi passes medical marijuana

News

Officers lauded for saving life

News

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states Tuesday night

News

All four Mississippi U.S. House members will keep seats

News

Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi

News

Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

News

Adams County voters favor Espy over Hyde-Smith

News

Majority of Adams County voters choose Biden Harris over Trump

News

Adams County voters vote in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ state flag

News

Adams County voters overwhelming approve medical marijuana

News

Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

News

2020 Live Election Results: More than 1,500 absentee ballots left to be counted

News

Mississippi Secretary of State’s office fielding voter questions on Election Day

News

Large turnout in Adams County for Tuesday’s election with a few glitches

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies thought to be that of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being