Oct. 5, 1930 – Oct. 31, 2020

Graveside services for Josephine Clark, 90, of Waterproof, LA, who died October 31, 2020, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, at New Fountain Cemetery with Rev. James Beverly officiating.

Burial will follow at New Fountain Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.