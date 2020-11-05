March 2, 1946 – Oct. 28, 2020

Funeral services for Samuel Jefferson, 74, of Ferriday, LA will be held Nov. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. from St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mr. Jefferson, son of Lige and Annie Green Jefferson was born in Frogmore and died in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

