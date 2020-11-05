November 5, 2020

Teena Nix Mason

By Staff Reports

Published 4:14 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Aug. 17, 1981 – Oct. 25, 2020

Graveside services for Teena Nix Mason, 39, of St. Joseph, LA will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Frogmore, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA.

Mrs. Mason, daughter of Mack Carl Nix and Celia Davis Nix was born in Pineville, LA and died at her residence.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

