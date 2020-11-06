November 6, 2020

Estes

Claire Blanche Aldridge Estes

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Friday, November 6, 2020

Jan. 27, 1960 – Nov. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Claire Blanche Aldridge Estes, 60, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Port Gibson will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Natchez Bluff (S. Broadway Oaks)

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Claire was born January 27, 1960 in Natchez, the daughter of Elaine Parsons Aldridge and Clifton Aldridge, Sr. She was a billing specialist at Southwest Electric Power Association. Mrs. Este was a Christian and a loyal supporter of Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation. Claire enjoyed pending time with family and loved ones, creating jewelry, caring for her plants, shopping and listening to live music especially karaoke.

She is preceded in death by her father and brother Carl Aldridge.

Claire leaves to cherish her memories: husband Howard Estes; mother Elaine Aldridge; daughter Miranda Estes; sons: Troy McDonald and wife Prianca and Will Estes; sister Cathy Evans and husband Dennis; brother Cliff Aldridge, nephew Chase Evans and other relatives and friends.

The family requests that you honor Claire’s love of plants by donating live houseplants that her family can care for and remember her. In lieu of plants, donations in her honor can be made to her favorite charity-Mississippi’s Toughest Kids Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

