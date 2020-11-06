Crime reports: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Jerry Davis, 56, 203 Alabama St., on charges of shoplifting and trespassing. No bond set.

Elizabeth Free, 38, 108 Holly Court, on a charge of willful trespass. No bond set.

Francis Torries, 30, 204 Holly Drive, on a charge of violation of a municipal ordinance. Bond set at $1,000.

Tiffany Davis, 30, 410 West Woodlawn Ave., on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Family Dollar/George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Enterprise/Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Natchez Market.

Traffic stop on Cable One/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street/Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Natchez Mall.

Suspicious activity on Holly Drive.

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Dog problem on Arlington Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lindberg Avenue.

Civil matter on D’Evereaux Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Verizon.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Lambuth’s Car Wash.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Walworth Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street/Hampton Inn.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Street.

Traffic stop on Ivory Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Identity theft on Hurricane Road.

Theft on South Union Street.

Theft on Old Devereaux Street.

Traffic stop on 49 Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Tracetown Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Toyota.

Traffic stop on Irving Lane.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on Roselawn Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Marks Avenue.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Assisting motorist on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jabreunna Monae Thomas, 20, 601 Old Washington Road No. 11-B, on charge of child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750,000.

Davion Tyrese Minor, 21, 698 Lower Woodville Road, on charge of child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750,000.

Tommy Jones, 52, Homeless, on two charges of shoplifting; merchandise price exceeding $1,000. Bond set at $1,250 on each charge.

Brad Dorsey, 33, 153 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, La., on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and resisting arrest. No bond set on burglary charge. Bond set at $500 on resisting arrest charge.

Ronda Shre’e Chatman, 33, 116 B Ram Circle, on a charge of trespassing. Released on $500 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Audrey Breanna Bernard, 20, 322 B Dumas Drive, on a charge of simple assault. Released on $500 bond.

Christopher Mancini Combs, 38, 1217 Magnolia Avenue, on charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of Xanax. Bond set at $500.

Takarri Thomora Wallace, 44, Barth Street, on two charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on El Grove Road.

Breaking and entering on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Laurel Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on Rand Road.

Intelligence report on Country Club Drive.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on 800 Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Country Club Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Dumas Drive.

Suspicious activity on Fieldview Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Intelligence report on Ingram Circle.

Civil matter on Second Street.

Juvenile problem on Rand Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Eugene Delane III, 29, 723 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear and probation hold. Bond set at $2,482.50

Arrests — Thursday

Esther D. Moore, 40, 104 Simmons Drive, on a charge of three counts introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Bond set at $15,000.

Zachary Ola, 20, 219 Ron Road, on a probation violation. No bond set.

Skylar Morace, 20, 188 North Grove on a probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyrique Jones, 23, 1512 Plum Patterson, on a charge of second-degree murder. No bond set.

Darrell Bowan, 28, 11 Peach St., on a charge of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $2,500.

Hulan Estis, 40, 919 Eagle Road, sentenced to 90 days suspended upon payment of $360 for forgery.

Cynthia Jackson, 55, 26316 LA 124, Jonesville, sentenced to 90 days in jail suspended upon payment of $360 for improper supervision of a minor.

Nita Blount, 65, 358 Black Bayou Drive, Ferriday, sentenced to 20 days in jail suspended upon payment of $360 for disturbing the peace.

Janie L. Rollins, 19, 115 LA 923, Jonesville, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $650 for possession of marijuana.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare check on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Decon Wales Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Timber Lane.

Complaint on LA 566.

Complaint on LA 15.

Welfare check on LA 908.

Complaint on Herbert Crouch Road.

Fight on Bingham Street.

Medical call on Cowan Street.

Medical call on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Medical call on 2nd Street.

Alarms on Peach Street.

Medical call in Jonesville.

Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road.

Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road.

Medical call on Timber Lane.

Theft on Ellard Road.

Medical call on Magnolia Street.

Medical call on Eleanor Street.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Jteyona A. James, 21, 100 Kyle Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Fined $400.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop at Miss Lou Electric.

Disturbance on Viking Street.

Disturbance on Plum Street.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on City Lagoon.

Civil matter at the Vidalia Police Department.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Sherrod Whittie, 36, 223 Barnington Drive, Bossier City, on charges of home invasion and aggravated second degree battery. No bond set.

Kelle Lewis, 25, 126 Margaret Circle, on a charge of home invasion and second-degree battery. No bond set.

Natchez Fire Department

