Jackson-Boyd

Chris Dollar and Vickie Thompson of Clayton, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Taylor Alyss Jackson to Hunter Aaron Boyd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Boyd of Vidalia.

She is a graduate of Sicily Island High School in Sicily Island, Louisiana, and is attending Pineville Beauty School in Pineville, Louisiana.

She is employed by 100 Main in Natchez.

She is the granddaughter of Robert and Earlene Thompson of Monterey, Louisiana, and Earl and Sandra Dollar of Natchez.

The groom is a graduate of Vidalia High School in Vidalia.

He is employed by Delta Fuel in Vidalia.

He is the grandson of J. D. and Maralee Whitehead of Natchez and Joann Boyd and the late D.D. Boyd of Natchez.

The wedding will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Weymouth Hall in Natchez.

A reception will follow at Weymouth Hall.

Family and friends are invited.