Ray-Allgood

Dee Ray Dungey of Natchez announces the engagement of her daughter, Maggie Ray, to Justin Allgood, son of Jimmy and Carla Allgood of Natchez. The bride-to-be is also the daughter of the late Mike Ray.

She is a graduate of Adams County Christian School in Natchez and is a graduate of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

She is employed by Adams County Christian School in Natchez, and is the granddaughter of Arch and Mary Ed Guedon of Church Hill and Michael and Jimmy Ray of Cleveland.

The groom is a graduate of Adams County Christian School in Natchez, a graduate of the University of Mississippi in Oxford and is attending nursing school at Alcorn State University in Natchez.

He is the grandson of Melba Ellzey and the late Glendol Wisner of Natchez and James Kent Allgood and the late Ann Allgood of Natchez.

The wedding will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Magnolia Vale in Natchez. A reception will follow.

Family and friends are invited.

Formal invitations will be sent to out-of-town guests only.