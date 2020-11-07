November 7, 2020



Concordia Parish inmate charged in jail murder

By Staff Reports

Published 12:41 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

By Staff Reports

The Natchez Democrat

VIDALIA — Louisiana State Police Detectives on Wednesday arrested a Concordia Parish inmate on a second-degree murder charge in relation to the Oct. 30 death of another inmate.

Tyrique Jones, 23, an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail is charged with the murder of Frank Taylor, 21, who was also an inmate in the Concordia Parish Jail.

On Oct. 30, LSP Detectives were contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to a homicide that had occurred in the jail, an LSP news release states.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Jones and Taylor became involved in an altercation during which Taylor was seriously injured, according to the press release.

Taylor was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival, officials said.

Jones was rebooked into the Concordia Parish Jail with the murder charge.

Law officials said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

