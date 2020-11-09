November 9, 2020

  • 70°

Adams County Election Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 3:37 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County Election Commissioner Larry Gardner and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, Gardner said Monday.

Upon receiving his test result, Gardner contacted The Natchez Democrat to notify those who may have been exposed during Tuesday’s election.

Gardner said he came down with a fever and what he thought were symptoms of a sinus infection on Friday morning and was tested for COVID-19 which came back positive.

“I feel fine,” Gardner said Monday. “On Friday night I had a high fever and have not had any fever since. … My wife can’t smell or taste anything but I can. We both have COVID-19.”

Gardner said all of the election commissioners have been quarantined and others who might have been exposed at the Adams County Courthouse are being tested.

“Everybody I was in contact with is being tested now and they are sanitizing the office,” Gardner said. “A week from Monday, we should be able to go back if no one else tests positive.”

Gardner said to his knowledge no one else at the Adams County Courthouse tested positive as of Monday.

