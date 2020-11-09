November 9, 2020

  • 64°
Ben Tucker, a U.S. Army veteran of the Gulf War and Iraqi Freedom and a member of VFW Post 9573 of Natchez, raises a flag in front of ALFA Insurance on U.S. 61 N in Natchez Monday in preparation for Veterans Day. The VFW posts flags in front of businesses on veterans holidays as a fundraiser for the VFW. (Scott Hawkins, The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez, Adams County celebrate Veterans Day

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 9:34 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Wednesday, Nov. 11, is a day that many will show appreciation to all veterans — servicemen and women from every branch of the military.

Due to COVID-19, Veterans Day is being celebrated differently than it has in prior years in the Miss-Lou.

John Floyd, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9573, which located on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, said U.S. flags are being set up near public highways as a means of showing gratitude and remembering servicemen and women.

“It is always important that we remember our veterans,” he said.

With this being an election year, Floyd said it is especially important for people to remember the veterans who fought for the freedoms in the nation, allowing them to choose their leaders by exercising their right to vote.

“We didn’t fight for this country to give it up,” said Floyd, who served in the Mississippi National Guard for more than 20 years.

Carolyn Myers with Seeds of Change Resource Foundation is hosting a drive-thru veterans appreciation lunch from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW building on Seargent Prentiss Drive with help from other volunteers at Seeds of Change and the VFW, she said.

“We are doing to-go lunch because of COVID-19,” she said. “It is for all veterans in the Miss-Lou area for all branches of service.”

Myers asked for those who attend to please wear a mask for the health and safety of all participants and volunteers.

“This is part of what Seeds of Change foundation does every year for our veterans as our way of showing appreciation to them for their service to our country,” Myers said. “Last year we had a brunch and we had over 50 people participate.”

Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, Home with Heroes’ clothing bank and museum are closed, Home With Heroes founder and president, Mark LaFrancis said, adding patrons may still assist veterans and their families by sponsoring the Wreaths Across America program.

LaFrancis, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, said Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to place holiday wreaths on the graves at national cemeteries, including those at the Natchez National Cemetery and Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Wreath sponsorships are $15 each through the Home with Heroes Foundation, LaFrancis said, adding 30% of all wreath sponsorships this year will be used to assist Miss-Lou veterans and their loved ones.

“This is a great way not only to honor our deceased veterans, but help local veterans in need,” LaFrancis said. “We are developing protocols to respond to COVID-19, and will let the region know closer to the date of ceremonies and wreath-placing.”

LaFrancis said wreath placement ceremonies are scheduled to take place on Dec. 19.

An individual can sponsor a specific grave or graves or Home With Heroes will designate a veteran whose grave will have a wreath placed with a non-specified sponsorship, LaFrancis said.

The cutoff date for wreath orders is Nov. 28. Order forms can be downloaded from the Home With Heroes web site www.homewithheroes.org; on the Home with Heroes Facebook page or requested by email to homewithheroes@live.com.

Forms are also available at Natchez City Hall and the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

COVID-19 affects charitable veterans group

News

Natchez, Adams County celebrate Veterans Day

News

Adams County Election Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

News

ACSO Chief Deputy Brown faces charges; placed on administrative leave

News

The Dart: Couple enjoys Natchez

News

Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

News

Concordia Parish inmate charged in jail murder

News

Adams County COVID-19 deaths, cases rise as holidays loom

News

Week 13: Live high school football scores

News

Delta Charter’s 6th-12th grades go virtual, games canceled, after COVID-19 case reported

News

Natchez Mayor: Project would construct three docks and prevent flooding Under the Hill

News

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

News

K-9 Officer Toon to get safety vest

News

Vidalia woman struggling after Hurricane Delta

News

Mississippi reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

News

Adams County election workers still processing affidavit ballots Thursday

News

Mississippi’s new magnolia flag starting to fly after vote

News

Adams County election workers still counting absentee, affidavit ballots Wednesday afternoon

News

Natchez Open Golf Championship is this weekend at Duncan Park Golf Course

Cathedral sports

Cathedral’s winning season ends with COVID-19 forfeit

News

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

News

Mississippi passes medical marijuana

News

Officers lauded for saving life