Co-Lin cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19

WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College has canceled the remainder of the football season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Unfortunately, we will be unable to complete the remainder of this football season,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims. “We are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and fans. Our top priority remains to be the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve taken this action to continue to protect our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators,” Mississippi Association of Community College Conference Commissioner Steve Martin said.

Co-Lin was scheduled to travel to Jones College on Thursday, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Nov. 19 and were making up the Hinds Community College game the following week at home. The Wolf Pack finish the 2020 season with a 2-1 record.