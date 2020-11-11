July 30, 1935 – Nov. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Bobby G. Boyette, 85, of Natchez, who passed away on November 6, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez at 10 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Family request all in attendance wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Bobby was born on July 30, 1935, in Boyle, MS, to James Edward Boyette and Goldena Blackwell Boyette.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Brenda Boyette; a grandson, Evan Erwin and one brother Lamar Boyette.

He is survived by his children, Gloria Pignatiello, Lisa Erwin, Sami DaLasalle, Kari Goldman, William Pugh and their spouses; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

