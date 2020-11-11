November 11, 2020

Jessie Gordon Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

April 1, 1943 – Nov. 9, 2020

JONESVILLE — Funeral services for Jessie Gordon, Sr., who died Nov. 9, 2020 at Willis Knighton Pierremont Hospital, Shreveport, LA, will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at noon at the First Pentecostal Church, Jonesville, LA with Bro, Lofton officiating.

Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Jena, LA under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until service time

Mr. Jessie Gordon, Sr. was born April 1, 1943 in Jonesville, LA, the son of Jessie and Bonnie Strange Gordon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rod Gordon, Kelly Gordon.

He leaves to cherish his memories his three sons, Jessie Gordon, Jr. (Annie), Shepherd, TX, Charles Gordon, Harrisonburg, LA, Timothy Gordon (Haylee), Jonesville, LA; one daughter, Janet Gordon, Justin, TX; five sisters, Janet Sidebottom, Mary Rankin, both of Arkansas, Altha Sharp, Freida Posey, Iris Hardy, all of Jonesville, LA; his fiancee’ Barbara Fletcher, Jonesville, LA; seven grandchildren, Justin, Noah, Alex, Amanda, Harley, Adaleigh Gordon, Sam Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Seth, Justin, Jr., Odin Gordon; a host of other family members and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

