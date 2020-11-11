November 11, 2020

Myles

Lisa Lorretta Mearday Myles

By Staff Reports

Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Lisa Lorretta Mearday Myles, 55, of Natchez, who died November 7, 2020, at her residence, will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Mrs. Myles was born March 19, 1965 in Natchez, MS to the late Will and Alberta King.

Lisa accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at Greater Mt Sinai Baptist Church. She reunited with Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she served as a faithful member until she passed.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Christopher Mearday, one grandson, Brandon Mearday, one stepson Jimmie Lee Johnson and one beloved aunt, Viola Mearday.

Lisa leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her fond memories, a loving husband of forty years Jimmy Myles, four children Marcus (Clara) Mearday, Derrick Mearday, Brandon Mearday and Jeremy (Breante) Meraday, five sisters Margaret (William) Carter, Charlene Mearday, Vernessa (Willie) Smith, Amanda King and Carolyn (James) Dunbar, fourteen grandchildren, nine nieces, seven nephews, eighteen grand nephews, ten grand nieces, one best friend Wanda Mack, one God daughter Kelsea Wright, and a host of other relatives and friends.

