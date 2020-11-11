November 11, 2020

  77°
Jolla

Tanisha Jolla

By Staff Reports

Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

FERRIDAY — Services for Tanisha Jolla, 48, of Monroe, LA, who passed at her residence, Nov 5, 2020 in Monroe, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Kingdom Living Ministries, Ferriday LA.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Jolla was born Sept. 17, 1972, the daughter of George Jr. and the late Amanda Robinson Jolla.

Tanisha Jolla was preceded in death by her mother.

The survivors includes her father and her step-mother, Mary Glasper Jolla, Clayton, LA; three brothers, George Jolla, III (Tanyala), Ferriday, LA, Byron Jolla, Natchez, MS, Anthony Jolla, Clayton, LA; three sisters, Yolanda Jolla (Leroy), Lancaster, TX, Georgia Williams (Earl), Pineville, LA, Jessica Jolla (Evans); one step-sister, Henrietta Glasper; one step-brother, Ronnie Glasper; four aunts, Sally Chatman, Margaret Glasper (Willie), Virginia Nelson, all of Ferriday, LA, Dorthea Robinson, Alexandria, LA; a special aunt, Hester Davis, Shreveport, LA; four uncles, Daniel Jolla (Jessie), Robert Robinson, both of Ferriday, LA, David Jolla, Bryan Robinson, both of Spokane, WA; a Goddaughter, Briannica S. Reed; her best friend, DeShantra Reed, both of Monroe, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

