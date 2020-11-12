Adams County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases in 28 days

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,272 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Thursday as COVID-19 numbers rise throughout the nation.

In Adams County and the Miss-Lou, schools and athletic programs have reported outbreaks in recent days necessitating quarantines and virtual schooling as Adams County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,209 and 47 deaths in Thursday’s MSDH report.

Volunteer local statistician, Norma Williams reported Thursday that Adams County had accumulated 200 new cases in just the past 28 days.

By comparison, Adams County’s numbers rose by 202 cases in the 40 days between Sept. 3 and Oct. 12; 198 cases in the 28 days between Aug. 6 and Sept. 2; 201 cases in the 20 days between July 17 and Aug. 5; 201 cases in the 46 days between June 1 and July 16; and 200 cases in the 74 days between March 20 and May 31.

Meanwhile, MSDH’s Thursday report also stated that Merit Health Natchez had all eight of its adult intensive care unit beds occupied, including six confirmed COVID-19 patients, as of Wednesday.

Merit Health Natchez officials said the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is constantly in flux and that the hospital has capacity to handle more patients.

“Our hospital remains prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention, and we encourage patients experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly,” said Kay Ketchings, director of marketing for Merit Health Natchez on Thursday morning. “The information obtained from the Mississippi State Department of Health website is accurate as of yesterday (Nov. 11) at the time it was reported. Currently, we have bed availability in our Intensive Care Unit (ICU), indicating this is a very fluid situation. The figures vary throughout the day as patients are admitted and discharged.”

Ketchings said Merit Health Natchez continues to care for COVID-19 patients.

“Currently, these patients make up approximately 3% of the total patients we care for on a daily basis,” Ketchings said. “Our capacity constantly changes based on patients in our care and staffing.”

Ketchings emphasized that no one should put off seeking necessary medical attention at Merit Health Natchez as the hospital has the capacity to hospitalize COVID-19 patients as well as other medical emergencies and that elective procedures are continuing as scheduled.

Williams said the rising numbers in the community should serve to remind people to follow proper COVID-19 protocols, especially with the holidays coming up.

“With the recent surges and outbreaks in local schools, it is more important than ever for everyone to follow Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and CDC’s guidelines to help reduce the spread,” Williams said offering the following advice:

* Wear masks to protect yourself from others and to protect others from you,

* Social distance by 6 feet or more,

* Avoid large gatherings especially indoors,

* If entertaining, please do so outside,

* Just for this year try doing virtual holidays such as Thanksgiving, etc.

“By going virtual this Thanksgiving with your loved ones, who are not in your immediate household, you are helping to ensure everyone’s safety and health so all of you will be able to share future Thanksgivings together,” Williams said. “Finally, we all need to do our part to curb this surge over the next few months to help reduce the load on our first responders and all of our extended medical and healthcare communities, please.”