As COVID-19 numbers rise, take precautions

COVID-19 numbers are rising throughout the nation, and Mississippi and the Miss-Lou are no exception.

In recent days we have seen COVID-19 outbreaks at several area schools, necessitating quarantines and implementation of virtual learning at schools that had previously allowed some in-person classes.

Some areas of the nation are experiencing drains on their hospitals as the numbers surge.

Locally, Merit Health Natchez said the hospital currently has capacity to accommodate all COVID-19 patients and other patients as well as handling elective procedures.

However, those numbers change on a regular basis as patients are taken in and discharged but no one should refrain from seeking medical help as needed, hospital officials said.

Still, it is up to each of us to do our part to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 as the holidays are approaching.

Volunteer COVID-19 statistician Norma Williams offered good advice in reminding people to social distance, wear masks, exercise hand washing and proper hygiene.

“Just for this year,” Williams said, “try doing virtual holidays such as Thanksgiving, etc. By going virtual this Thanksgiving with your loved ones, who are not in your immediate household, you are helping to ensure everyone’s safety and health so all of you will be able to share future Thanksgivings together.”

We could not agree more. Please take Williams’ advice.