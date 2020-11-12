Channel your inner Clark Griswold for Natchez

Are you there Clark? It’s me, Natchez.

It is safe to say that 2020 has not been ideal. It’s been like the Jelly of the Month Club, the gift that keeps on giving. New words have entered our collective vocabulary, such as “unprecedented,” “record shattering,” “pandemic,” “new normal.”

It is hard to get excited about anything when unsure about what life is going to be like. Though this year has seemed like it has taken forever, Christmas is right around the corner. On the Christmas in Natchez Committee, we, too, have had to take a step back on what would be socially responsible for our group to sponsor. Like everything else, Christmas will look a little different this year, but we are still committed to providing some spirit by “Lighting the Way.”

How much fun did you have as a child riding around with your parents looking at Christmas Lights? For some, those are the best memories.

Have you asked on Facebook or other social media for people to tell you where the “good lights” are? We are pleading to you, Natchez, to channel your inner Clark Griswold and light up your home and provide your address (No names of course) to be placed on a map to be distributed.

Much like this past Balloon Festival, we need our community to band together to create an incredible destination for our visitors because people are still itching to travel.

This is an opportunity for Natchez to unite again. Hang those lights. Go ahead and put up your tree. Figure out how to synchronize to some Christmas music. Downtown merchants, please decorate your store fronts and light the way to Downtown Natchez. Please email your address to Stratton by Nov., 21, 2020, so the map may be designed and distributed by the first week of December.

Our elves at Public Works are busy putting up wreaths, garlands and our Christmas Tree. You will notice a few changes too with decorations. The International Paper displays will once again ornate the south end of the bluff and the decorations that previously were there are now in Memorial Park to make it more of a Winter Wonderland. The beloved Lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., in person and virtual on the City of Natchez Facebook page. The Christmas parade will be on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson leading the way.

If you’re going to give our visitor’s something to see, please email your address to Stratton Hall at shall@visitnatchez.org so your home will be listed on a map.

Christmas in Natchez is committed to social responsibility, but also understand that Natchez is not canceling Christmas. We are just having to get a little creative and asking for your inner Clark to be unleashed. Hallelujah! Merry Christmas! Where’s the Tylenol?

Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff is a member of the Christmas in Natchez Committee.