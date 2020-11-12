November 12, 2020

  • 75°

Leon Henderson

By Staff Reports

Published 4:10 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Oct. 8, 1931 – Nov. 4, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral Services for Leon Henderson of Ferriday, LA will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Harvest Baptist Church at 2 p.m. there will be a visitation at the church on Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time. Bishop Justin Conner will be officiating and burial will follow at Ferriday City Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Leon Henderson, 89, of Ferriday LA, passed away on November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Linda Taylor Henderson. They shared thirty-eight years of marriage together.

Born on Lake St. John October 8, 1931 to Walter Henderson & Beatrice Wallace Henderson.

He was employed at Mack & Anders Culverts, Inc and worked as a driver for over 30 years. He was also employed at Panola Woods Country Club as a groundskeeper until he retired in 2002.

He was a member of Bethel Church. He enjoyed visiting his family, watching western movies and people watching.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Walter Henderson, Ernest Henderson, Ethel Martin, Wilbert Henderson, Thelma Webb, Jessie Henderson and Cemuel Henderson.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda; beloved children, daughters – Ruth Reed – Brandon, FL; Ora Peters (Albert) – Smith, AL; Jackie Henderson – Los Angeles, CA; Malinda Taylor (Wayne) – Dallas, TX; Casandra Cooper – Memphis, TN; sons – Leon Henderson Jr. – New Orleans; Victor Henderson; Terry Henderson – Lancaster, CA; Anthony Hendrson – Los Angeles, CA; Keith Henderson and Kastler Scott – Baton Rouge; Darrel Rattley (Toy) – Phoenix AZ; Don Sheppard (Cathy) – Vidalia, LA; Kelvin Sheppard and Alvin Sheppard (Shelitia) – Ferriday, LA; Darrell Connor (Valerie) -Chicago Heights, IL; Justin Connor (Rhonda) – Ferriday, LA; Siblings – Louis Henderson, Ernestine Harris, Virginia Washington and Elizabeth Calhoun; all of Ferriday  LA; and  Leroy Henderson – Harvey LA. forty-eight grandchildren; forty-seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved companion Ladybug Henderson.

