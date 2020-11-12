Oct. 20, 1950 – Nov. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Walter Hargrave, Jr., 70, of Natchez, who died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Walter was born October 20, 1950 in Natchez, the son of Henrietta Holmes Hargrave and Walter Hargrave, Sr. Mr. Hargrave was retired from First Presbyterian Church of Natchez and was baptized at an early age at Great St. James Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching karate movies, playing dominoes and spending time with his family and friends.

Heis preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry Hargrave and Audley Hargrave; two sisters, Sherry Hargrave and Barbara Knight-Chatman; grandparents, Carrie and Lem Holmes, Cordelia Duncan Hargrave and Ike Hargrave, Sr.

Walter leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Dianne Hargrave; his life partner Deshawn Jones; four sons, Gregory Hargrave (Charnette), Cory Bridgewater (Connie), Clarence Anthony Barber (Kimberly) and Marcus Hargrave (Angelica); one brother, Michael Hargrave; one sister, Linda Hargrave; brother-in-law, Isiah Chatman; sisters-in-law, Ruby Hargrave and Lori Hargrave; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; four stepsons, Tyrone Wilkins, Adam “Buck” Wilkins, Alonzo Woods and Ameal Woods and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

