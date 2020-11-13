Can’t wait for summer and The Depot opening

We are excited to hear local film producers say they could open a new restaurant and amphitheater on the Natchez bluff by this summer.

The site of the new establishment, the historic Yazoo and Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot on Broadway Street, has been empty and awaiting a new occupant since 2016.

After years of staring at an empty building, summer does not seem that far away.

The design and planning phases leading up to construction are approximately 90% complete, John Weaver, architect, told the Natchez Board of Aldermen at a recent meeting.

John Norris, one of the film producers behind the project, said COVID-19 is the main obstacle standing between a lease being signed with the City of Natchez and the subsequent renovation and opening of the restaurant.

According the city regulations, Norris and his partners have only 180 days after signing a lease to complete renovations and open the restaurant. Because of that, the developers are getting as much of the details finalized before signing the lease for the depot with the city.

Norris also said the new establishment will be called “The Depot,” a notable effort to preserve the identity and historic value of the property.

Our thanks go out to Tate Taylor, Norris and their partners with Church Hill Variety LLC for choosing to revitalize The Depot. Taylor and Norris have drawn so much attention to Natchez because of their work in the film industry. We are so happy they fell in love with the Natchez area and decided to make it their home and invest in its future.

We share their passion for seeing the city thrive and prosper and wish them well in their efforts.

Even with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day just around the corner, we are all looking forward to summer.