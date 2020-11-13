November 13, 2020

Week 14: Live high school football scores

By Patrick Jones

Published 5:55 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Week 14 scores:

Vidalia 8, Mangham 21, 2nd quarter

Block 22, Arcadia 8, 4th quarter

Oak Grove 54, Sicily Island 0, final (Thurs. night)

2020 MAIS 8-Man Class 1A Playoffs — Semifinals

Briarfield Academy 36, WCCA 35, end 3rd quarter

2020 MAIS Class 5A Playoffs — Semifinals

ACCS 14, Heritage Academy 7, end 3rd quarter

Week 13 scores:

Mangham 42, Ferriday 36, final

Cedar Creek 50, Sicily Island 0, final

Natchez High 30, South Jones 31, final

Vidalia 24, Madison Parish 18, final

Block 36, Montgomery 32, final

2020 MAIS Class 5A Playoffs — Quarterfinals

Pillow Academy 17, ACCS 30, final

2020 MAIS 8-Man Class 1A Playoffs — First Round

Calhoun Academy 8, WCCA 49, final

2020 MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs — First Round

Forest 54, Franklin County 20, final

Jefferson County 30, Morton 64, final

Wilkinson County 12, Kemper County 46, final

Week 12 scores:

Brookhaven 41, Natchez High 38, final

Ferriday 70, Vidalia 0, final

Jefferson County 12, Franklin County 22, final

LaSalle 13, Block 22, final

Delhi 0, Sicily Island 0, cancelled

Prentiss Christian 0, WCCA 56, final

Delta Charter 44, Tensas High 6, final (Thurs. night)

MAIS Class 4A Playoffs — First Round

Hillcrest Christian 26, Cathedral 55, final

MAIS Class 3A Playoffs — First Round

Centreville Academy 26, Glenbrook 55, final

Week 11 scores:

Central Hinds Academy 0, ACCS 12, final

St. Aloysius 7, Cathedral 35, final

Madison Parish 0, Ferriday 62, final (Saturday)

Delhi 0, Delta Charter 26, final

Newton County Academy 14, Centreville Academy 36, final

Hazlehurst 16, Jefferson County 14, final

Port Gibson 6, Wilkinson County 32, final (Saturday)

Natchez High 12, West Jones 42, final

Vidalia 0, General Trass 52, final

Franklin County 26, East Marion 8, final

Block 0, Logansport 40, final

Sicily Island 6, St. Frederick 34, final

WCCA 62, Claiborne Academy 8, final

Week 10 scores:

Rayville 40, Vidalia 14, final

General Trass 20, Ferriday 62, final

ACCS 35, Centreville Academy 12, final

Delta Charter 38, Sicily Island 32, final

Cathedral 48, Amite School Center 0, final

Franklin County 20, Port Gibson 18, final

Wilkinson County 0, Hazlehurst 38, final

Block 24, Bolton 41, final

WCCA 42, Rebul Academy 6, final

Week 9 scores:

ACCS 43, St. Aloysius 22, final

Bunkie 34, Block 24, final

Centreville Academy 0, Cathedral 34, final

Oak Grove 38, Delta Charter 0, final

Ferriday 28, Rayville 12, 0:45, final

Franklin County 6, Hazlehurst 18, final

Jefferson County 28, Wilkinson County 20, final (Mon.)

Natchez High 38, Laurel 57, final

Sicily Island 0, Ouachita Christian 54, final

Tensas Academy 16, WCCA 35, final (game called with 3:17 left due to weather)

Week 8 scores: 

Brookhaven Academy 20, ACCS 31, FINAL

Block HS 28, Grant HS 48, FINAL

Cathedral 48, Clinton Christian Academy 21, FINAL

Centreville 6, Sylva-Bay Academy 38, FINAL

Jonesboro-Hodge 37, Delta Charter 8, FINAL

Sicily Island 0, Ferriday 50, FINAL

Port Gibson 0, Jefferson County 12, FINAL

Christian Collegiate Academy 0, WCCA 61, FINAL

Wilkinson County 8, Franklin County 24, FINAL

Week 7 scores:

Jefferson County 16, Natchez High 46, final

Riverfield Academy 37, Cathedral 8, final

Porter’s Chapel Academy 16, Centreville Academy 46, final

ACCS 28, Silliman Institute 8, final

Franklin County 8, Raymond 38, final

Week 6 scores:

Vicksburg 32, Natchez High 34, final

Brookhaven Academy 17, Cathedral 27, final

Copiah Academy 27, ACCS 43, final

Amite County 22, Franklin County 25, final

East Marion 22, Jefferson County 50, final

Amite School Center 22, Centreville Academy 38, final

Prairie View Academy 30, WCCA 68, final

Week 5 scores:

Jackson Prep 42, ACCS 8, final

Glenbrook 37, Cathedral 62, final

Wesson 47, Franklin County 0, final

Jefferson County 20, Crystal Springs 47, final

Centreville Academy 6, Brookhaven Academy 53, final (at Co-Lin Wesson)

WCCA 38, Union Christian Academy 18, final

Week 4 scores:

Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)

North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final

Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final

Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final

Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final

Week 3 scores:

ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final

Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final

Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final

WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final

Week 2 scores:

ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)

Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)

Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)

Week 1 score:

Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)

 

