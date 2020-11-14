Vidalia falls to Mangham

MANGHAM, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings tried to pull off the upset on the road against Mangham High School, but the sixth-ranked Dragons were too much as they came away with a 48-16 win Friday night to remain undefeated in LHSAA District 2-2A.

Vidalia jumped out to an 8-7 lead over Mangham, but a couple of long touchdown passes by the Dragons turned the momentum on their side and the Vikings were never able to recover.

“We came out and played well in the first half. They hit a couple of big pass plays. We got down on ourselves a little bit,” Vikings head coach Michael Norris said.

While Mangham (7-0, 5-0) continued to add to its lead, Vidalia would not score again until late in the ball game. Still, Norris said he was pleased with how his team played against one of the top teams in Class 2A.

“I’m proud of how the kids fought. We scored again at the end. They didn’t quit,” Norris said. “Our defense had a good game except for a couple of plays. The Vikings lost, but they played hard.”

Next up for Vidalia, which fell to 1-4 overall and finished 1-4 in district play, is a non-district home game against Class 3A Bossier High School next Friday at 7 p.m. in the Vikings’ regular-season finale.

Vidalia was originally scheduled to host Delhi Charter School next Friday, but the Gators cancelled the final three games of their season due to ongoing COVID-19 issues. Norris added that the game also came about because Bossier had its game against Beekman Charter School canceled.

Block 28, Arcadia 8

ARCADIA, La. — The Block High School Bears picked up their third win in a row Friday night as they defeated the Arcadia High School Hornets 28-8, ruining Arcadia’s homecoming game in the process, even if it was of the virtual kind.

“We’re getting a little better every week,” Block head coach Benny Vault Jr. said. “We played great defense tonight. Dexture Jefferson had a big game. He threw the ball well. He ran the ball well. Zavion Green had another big game running the ball.”

Vault said the margin of victory could have been even bigger had it not been for a few turnovers that ended a couple of scoring drives

“We’ve got a little momentum going. They’re playing physical. They’re playing tough,” Vault said.

Block (3-4) will travel to Natchitoches, La. to take on St. Mary’s High School with the LHSAA District 3-1A championship on the line. If the Bears win, they will claim a share of the district title. If the Tigers win, they win the district title outright.