November 16, 2020

Mississippi State Department of Health’s Monday statewide report showed 589 new cases and two new deaths statewide. Mississippi’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 134,898 with 3,545 total deaths. (MSDH)

Adams County extends mask mandate to Jan. 31 as COVID-19 numbers rise

By Scott Hawkins

Published 1:08 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

Adams County residents are now under a mask mandate through Jan. 31 after the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting to expend the order that was originally set to expire Nov. 31.

Adams County’s COVID-19 numbers have been spiking over the past three weeks, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford Sr. told supervisors during Monday’s supervisors meeting before recommending the extension.

Wes Middleton, district 1 supervisor, questioned the need for extending the order eight weeks rather than four weeks, but later voted for the measure after Bradford said supervisors could reconsider if the numbers start to go back down.

Adams County currently has 1,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Monday statewide report, which showed 589 new cases and two new deaths statewide. Mississippi’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 134,898 with 3,545 total deaths.

Bradford said Adams County had 88 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Also on Monday, 6th District Attorney Shameca Collins confirmed she closed the Adams County DA’s office Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office, Collins said, would be closed for two weeks until after Thanksgiving. The closure necessitated the postponement of a murder trial that had been scheduled for this week and a new date has not yet been set.

In last week’s MSDH statewide hospital report dated Nov. 11, showed that Merit Health Natchez had all eight of its adult intensive care unit beds occupied, including six confirmed COVID-19 patients, as of Nov. 11.

Merit Health Natchez officials said at the time the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is constantly in flux and that the hospital has capacity to handle more patients.

“Our hospital remains prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention, and we encourage patients experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly,” said Kay Ketchings, director of marketing for Merit Health Natchez last week.

Concordia Parish’s reported 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 9 and 15, according to Norma Williams, volunteer statistician, bringing the Parish’s total cases since the pandemic began to 714 and 18 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1250 47 64 14
Alcorn 1340 21 87 9
Amite 459 14 15 2
Attala 964 27 95 20
Benton 448 16 44 8
Bolivar 2257 82 220 30
Calhoun 686 13 25 4
Carroll 651 13 45 9
Chickasaw 967 31 47 14
Choctaw 265 7 1 0
Claiborne 565 16 43 9
Clarke 847 53 93 27
Clay 809 26 20 3
Coahoma 1383 40 124 10
Copiah 1515 38 72 9
Covington 1107 32 66 15
De Soto 8912 87 101 20
Forrest 3448 83 177 41
Franklin 282 4 4 1
George 1159 22 36 6
Greene 559 19 40 6
Grenada 1310 43 114 21
Hancock 1071 34 57 8
Harrison 6453 101 303 35
Hinds 9002 186 486 80
Holmes 1200 60 102 20
Humphreys 506 18 32 7
Issaquena 108 4 0 0
Itawamba 1365 33 89 17
Jackson 5763 105 113 12
Jasper 774 20 1 0
Jefferson 301 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 513 15 8 1
Jones 3263 86 187 38
Kemper 362 15 41 9
Lafayette 2897 45 123 28
Lamar 2604 47 42 11
Lauderdale 3065 141 298 76
Lawrence 645 14 26 2
Leake 1265 43 42 7
Lee 4439 89 197 39
Leflore 1918 88 194 47
Lincoln 1702 64 162 36
Lowndes 2132 62 115 33
Madison 4311 97 250 45
Marion 1044 46 92 15
Marshall 1913 39 59 13
Monroe 1758 76 172 52
Montgomery 673 24 53 9
Neshoba 2070 111 137 39
Newton 976 29 40 10
Noxubee 653 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2266 58 193 31
Panola 1965 43 60 8
Pearl River 1327 65 99 23
Perry 601 24 20 7
Pike 1536 58 98 27
Pontotoc 1788 26 19 2
Prentiss 1302 25 76 6
Quitman 452 6 0 0
Rankin 4798 90 183 23
Scott 1396 29 22 3
Sharkey 297 16 43 8
Simpson 1360 52 122 19
Smith 662 16 55 8
Stone 632 14 57 9
Sunflower 1794 54 84 15
Tallahatchie 916 27 29 7
Tate 1506 45 67 16
Tippah 1113 28 61 3
Tishomingo 990 41 96 26
Tunica 578 18 15 2
Union 1466 25 46 11
Walthall 713 27 67 13
Warren 1660 56 125 26
Washington 2901 105 181 39
Wayne 1115 22 59 10
Webster 401 14 52 11
Wilkinson 360 22 20 5
Winston 1020 23 46 11
Yalobusha 633 26 79 18
Yazoo 1421 36 137 14
Total 134,898 3,545 7,199 1,375

 

