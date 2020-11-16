FAYETTE — Services for Cynthia Harris, 66, who died Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Fayette, will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS with Pastor Larry Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.