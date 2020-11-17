Feb. 11, 1940 – Nov. 15, 2020

William Arthur Nicholas Hufler was born February 11, 1940 in Queens, New York. The son of Joyce Peter Hufler and Dorothy Clara Lang Hufler; he was the grandson of Arthur Hufler and NellieHate Hufler and Nicholas Lang and Clara Franny Lang, all of Canton, Ohio.

Bill was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Manhasset, New York and received his B.A. Degree from Walsh College in Canton, Ohio.

He worked at Timken Roller Bearing Co.in Canton, Ohio and was a computer engineer with IBM for 30 years. Bill retired from IBM and moved to Vilassar de Dalt, Spain, near Barcelona where he and partners worked to turn a 3-story mansion into seven condos.

Bill served in the United States Army and while in Viet Nam he came into contact with Agent Orange, which caused him to develop chronic lymphocytic leukemia. But it took the COVID-19 virus to bring him down. He was 100% disabled veteran.

Bill was a life long member of the Catholic Church and he loved our St. Mary Basilica in Natchez, MS.

Bill is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Hufler O’Brien (Jack Deceased) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mary Louise Hufler Hayes (Brian) of Grand Blanc, MI and two brothers, CharlesHufler and Thomas Hufler (Margie) and many nieces and nephews all of Canton, Ohio. He is also survived by his partner of fifty-six years, John Terry McCuan and sisters in law Desta Anne McCuan Hart (Jim deceased) and Katherine Jane McCuan Randolph (Edward deceased) and more nieces and nephews from Paducah, Kentucky and all over the country.

Bill was loved and loved many friends, in Natchez, Ohio and Europe. Bill especially loved his fellow Miss Lou Duplicate Bridge Club members. He loved his cats and especially his Airedale Terrier, Baron (BEAR) and his Kerry Blue Terrier, Sailor.

A special thanks to nurse Maggy Brown at Merit Hospital.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mary Basilica or the Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.