Gladys Smith

Dec. 28, 1928 – Nov. 12, 2020

Funeral services for Gladys “Frenchie” Smith, 91, of Maggie Valley, NC will be at Ferriday First Baptist Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Thomas Worshan officiating. Interment will follow to Oswalt Cemetery in Lismore, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

