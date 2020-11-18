November 18, 2020

  • 66°

Lula Caldwell

By Staff Reports

Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Sept. 1, 1932 – Nov. 17, 2020

Lula Mae Caldwell, 88 of Vidalia, LA passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Camelot Leisure Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

She was born on Thursday, September 1, 1932 in Natchez, MS.

Lula Mae was an active member of Vidalia Methodist Church, Secretary for Recreation District 3 and Executive Secretary to the Concordia Parish School Board Superintendent.  She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd Moncrief; mother Lula Ferrell Moncrief; parents, Roy and Corrine Barlow; husband Leroy Caldwell; son William Roy Caldwell; brother Richard Moncrief; and three sisters, Dinah Bergeron, Louise Emerson and Dorris Johnesse.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Caldwell and his wife, Mary Ruth, of Lake St. John, LA and Joseph Caldwell and his wife, Linda, of Houma, LA; two grandsons, Russell Caldwell and his wife, Amy, of Vidalia, LA and Chase Caldwell and his wife, Brittany, of Sims, NC; granddaughter Kristen Caldwell of Houma, LA; brother Ray Moncrief and his wife, Linda, of London, KY; sister Brenda Temple of Vidalia, LA; and former daughter-in-law, Roxanne Maher of Houma, LA.

She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Emerson Wagoner, William Cantrell, Lexie Caldwell and Karis Caldwell.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Camelton Leisure Living and special thanks to her loving neighbors, Gene and Ann Thompson, Art and Vera Verdell and J.C. and Eyvonne Roberson.

Memorials may be made to Vidalia Methodist Church, Concordia Recreation District 3 or charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

