Man robbed at gunpoint in yard, takes gun from suspect

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening managed to commandeer the weapon away from the robber before he escaped, law officials said.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said the man was in a yard in a neighborhood south of McLaurin Elementary School when a male approached him and took his wallet before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A Facebook post from a woman who identified herself as the victim’s wife, said the incident occurred in her mother’s front yard, but the woman would not comment for this story.

The man’s wife and mother-in-law came outside and the suspect pointed the weapon at them as well before the man took the gun away, Armstrong said.

The suspect fled and is believed to have been last seen riding as a passenger in a car going at a high rate of speed, Armstrong said.

A nearby officer, without knowing about the robbery, initiated a traffic stop and the passenger bolted from the vehicle, Armstrong said. The driver of the car was taken into police custody.

“The homeowner took a risky chance in responding the way that he did, but nevertheless his actions resulted in a good outcome,” Armstrong said. “We have the weapon and the vehicle and the driver and it is just a matter of time until we have the suspect.”

Armstrong said incidents of theft tend to rise during the holiday season and advised citizens to be on their guard.

“This was a situation where apparently the suspect saw an opportunity and seized it but the table was turned when the homeowner decided to react as he did,” Armstrong said. “Theft crimes tend to go up this time of year. We encourage citizens to be observant of their surroundings.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.