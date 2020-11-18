November 18, 2020

  • 70°
Merritt

Ronald Lee Merritt

By Staff Reports

Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Aug. 24, 1975 – Nov. 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Ronald Lee “Big Diesel” Merritt, 45, of Fayette, who died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Church Hill will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Natchez Bluff (S. Broadway Oaks) with Evangelist Linda Fletcher White officiating.

Services are under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Ronald was born August 24, 1975, along with his twin, Donald in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Georgia Mae Patterson and Alonzo Merritt. He was educated in the Jefferson County school district and was a member of the Jefferson Chapel AME Church in Church Hill. In 1997, Ronald was joined in holy matrimony to Carissa Queen and two children blessed this union. He worked as an OTR truck driver for many years and was fondly known as “Big Diesel.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, wife, uncles, aunts and other relatives.

Ronald leaves to cherish his memories: his children: Ollie Wells, Dahlia Gooden, Desiree Gooden, Shaneque Merritt, Cornelius Merritt; step-son, Kentrell Queen; siblings: Vanessa Tyler-Harris (Fredrick), Charlie King, Jr., Christine Crockett (Dirk), Donald Merritt (Ivy); four grandchildren: Alyssia Wells, Sarai Wells, Ivy Wells, Bentley Wells, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

