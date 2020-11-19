ACCS falls to Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A state championship

JACKSON — The Adams County Christian School Rebels fell 10-0 to Leake Academy in Thursday night’s Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 5A state championship game at Jackson Academy in Jackson. Even though ACCS fell short in its attempt to win a second state title in three seasons, it did hold a Leake Academy team that was averaging 45 points per game to eight first downs and just 86 yards of total offense. Corey Sewell had 21 carries for 95 yards while Blake LaPrairie was held to 39 yards on 10 carries. LaPrairie and Sewell, as well as Connor Aplin, led ACCS’s defense with six tackles each. Claven Dunbar had an interception and one sack.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story soon.