Don’t let litter be first impression of our community

A lot of eyes are looking at Natchez and Adams County with television and film networks choosing to use the area as their stages, not to mention the many tourists who visit the area daily.

Just this week, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe was in Natchez filming segments of the antique collector series featured on History Channel.

Other potential television and film projects are in the works as well.

You only get one chance to make a good first impression, as the saying goes, and that goes for how film and tourism industry representatives view the Natchez area.

That first impression is partly dependent upon each of us who live and work in the area and travel on the area’s roads and highways.

That’s way we, along with Adams County supervisors, were dismayed to see video earlier this week of a garbage truck with garbage flying out of the back of it as it traveled along U.S. 61.

Trash does not belong on roads, highways or sidewalks. However, trash winds up in those and other places too frequently.

It is no surprise that during Tuesday’s Adams County Board of Supervisors meeting supervisors were upset at the sight of the video showing the trash blowing out the back of the garbage truck.

In addition, supervisor Kevin Wilson said he has witnessed drivers of pickup trucks unknowingly losing some lightweight items such as Styrofoam or paper while driving along the highway.

Littering is preventable.

If you are transporting items that could blow out of the vehicle, tie items down or place a tarp over your trailer or truck bed.

As for intentional littering, just don’t do it.

We care about our city and want others to see it as beautifully and positively as we do.