Nov. 30, 1923 – Nov. 18, 2020

VIDALIA — Services for Dorothy M. Falkenheiner, 96, of Vidalia, who died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Vidalia will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

