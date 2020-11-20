Norm Yvon resigns as lead administrator of Cathedral School

NATCHEZ — Cathedral School Lead Administrator Norm Yvon sent an email to school parents on Friday afternoon announcing his resignation.

Yvon did not give a specific reason for the resignation other than to say the decision was made after much prayer, thought and discussion and that he made the decision with his wife.

“I have decided that it is time, after 30+ years in the field of education, to pursue other interests and other opportunities,” Yvon’s email sent at 3:45:41 p.m. states. “We thought it important to let the Cathedral School community know now so that there is sufficient time for a proper search for a new lead administrator.”

Messages left for Yvon seeking further comment for this story were not immediately returned on Friday afternoon.

Not long after Yvon’s letter went out Friday afternoon, the Rev. Scott Thomas, pastor of St. Mary Basilica, sent an email to parents and school advisory council members at 3:48:30 p.m.

“As the canonical administrator of Cathedral School, I thank him (Yvon) for his service to and care for the school and it’s students, and I wish him success in all future endeavors,” Thomas’ email states. “Kimberly Burkley will continue as the elementary principal and will assist me with the overall administration of the school, and Robin Branton will serve as interim principal in the middle/high school until an interim chief administrator for the school is appointed. I am confident in the leadership of Mrs. Burkley and Mrs. Branton during this time of transition.”

Thomas did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to messages seeking comment for this story.

Yvon was hired in December 2016 after the school conducted a nationwide search and assumed his duties on July 1, 2017, succeeding 14-year administrator Pat Sanguinetti.

Originally from Massachusetts, Yvon, a lifelong Catholic, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Anna Maria College and his master’s degree in educational computing from Lesley College. Yvon also earned a certificate in advanced studies in school leadership from Harvard University.

Yvon had most recently served as superintendent of the Douglas Public School District in Massachusetts. Previously, he served as principal for Clara Barton Elementary School and Alfred M. Chaffee Elementary School, both located in Massachusetts. He has been a director of technology usage in classrooms.

“It has been a pleasure and a blessing working with and getting to know you and your children,” Yvon’s resignation email states. “I will miss all of the daily interactions. Father Thomas will work, with the appropriate channels, to appoint an interim administrator while a proper search is conducted. Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for your prayers and support and thank you for all of the good that this community has brought to me and my family. You all will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Please keep me in yours.”

