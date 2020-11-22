Dec. 1, 1936 – Nov. 20, 2020

Graveside services for Lola Mae Whetstone Campbell, 83, of Natchez, who died Friday, November 20, 2020 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Green officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

