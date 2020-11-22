Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is investigating a Saturday shooting that injured two people.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday at Marathon gas station on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Pilgrim Boulevard, Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said.

“Both victims were alert and talking,” he said, adding he did not believe their injuries were life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in regard to the shooting as of Sunday morning, Armstrong said.

A large amount of marijuana was also recovered at the scene of the incident individually bagged as if ready to sell, Armstrong said.

Armstrong said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-7541 or Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000 or 1-888-442-5001.

Crime Stoppers does not require the informant to leave their name but will assign them a code that will allow them to check on the status of their tip.