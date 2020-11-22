November 22, 2020

  • 75°

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:47 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — A man driving a government vehicle was arrested Saturday after a high-speed chase on U.S. 61 North.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said Howard Hall, 40, was apprehended on Brentwood Lane in Natchez after 11 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in someone’s yard.

The suspect was not harmed in the vehicle crash, Armstrong said.

The chase involved multiple agencies and began in Louisiana, he said. The suspect traveled on U.S. 61 north into Natchez.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

