Benton Allen Blackmon Sr.

March 22, 1943 – Nov. 21, 2020

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Benton Allen “Red” Blackmon, Sr., 77, of Lake St. John, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Vidalia at 1 p.m. on November 25th with Brother Don Bush, Dennis Baker and Brent Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Red was born on Monday, March 22, 1943 in Foules, LA, and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ridgecrest, LA. He worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber until its closure and for the last 20 years for David Bray Farms.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Macy Alexandra Loomis, father Hardie Allen Blackmon, and Mother Bennie Clarice Blackmon.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Yvonne Bonnie Blackmon, Lake St. John, LA, son Ben Blackmon, Jr, and wife Kim, Waterproof, LA, daughter Tanja Maroon and husband Matt, Lake St. John, LA, daughter Melissa Loomis and husband Gregg, Lake St. John, LA, sister Peggy Barron and husband Tommy, Cash Bayou, LA their son Jay and wife Samantha their son Thomas Allen, daughter Remi; and Jared. Grandchildren Aaron Maroon and wife Lauren, their daughter Annie Elizabeth. Logan Williams and husband Cade their son Hayes Allen. Kyle Blackmon and wife Victoria their children Ezra, Sassy, Foxx. Lynn Loomis and wife Brittany their children Carter and Jackson. Sarah Campbell and husband Taylor their daughter Cate. Emma Claire Loomis

Pallbearers will be Aaron Maroon, Kyle Blackmon, Gregg Loomis, Ben Blackmon, Jr., David Bray, and Matt Maroon.

Honorary pallbearer will be Paul Harris.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital at stjude.org

